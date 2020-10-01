To the editor:
On behalf of Minnesota physicians, the Minnesota Medical Association is greatly disturbed about recent events that have occurred as we try to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota. Specifically, we are outraged over reports of door-to-door testers in greater Minnesota being met with intimidating racial and ethnic slurs to the point the CDC has decided to withdraw staff in the state and ended its efforts to better understand the scope and impact of this virus. In addition, we are extremely concerned to hear that Minnesota has been downgraded to “uncontrolled spread” rating by the COVID Exit Strategy website, an expert-led, non-partisan resource. We cannot overstate the severity of this virus and Minnesotans must recognize that the target of our frustration and outrage must be the virus, not the public health experts, clinicians and others working to stop it. We urge all Minnesotans to continue to practice good health. Do your part by wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth when you’re in any public space, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands regularly, and limit gathering in groups.
Keith Stelter, MD
Minnesota Medical Association president
