Everyone knows that prices are up for gasoline, diesel, and natural gas. Electricity prices have not changed so much, but we can expect that electricity must respond to the cost of fuel. Fortunately, a large portion of the electric energy in Minnesota comes from wind generators, which have no fuel cost.
Hawaii is a good example of smart energy choices. Many of the islands get electricity from oil delivered by ship, but Kauai quit using oil to produce most of its electricity, and that’s saving them a lot of money now. Kauai has proven it can be done.
The U.S. is a net petroleum and natural-gas exporter, but our prices depend on the world market. Prices are being hit hard by dependency on Russia, which is using fuel supply as a weapon. On top of that, OPEC recently reduced production, which helps Russia and hurts us. The world is being held for ransom. Fuel is the tool that lets a dictator run our lives.
It just makes sense that we need to be less vulnerable to uncontrollable fuel costs. Wind turbines, solar panels, electric cars, and efficiency gains are steps in the right direction. When you vote, be sure to find out which candidates will support these steps, and which ones will work to keep us trapped in a dependency on fossil fuels that cost too much.
