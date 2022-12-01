To the editor:

A merger is proposed between the Sanford health care system from South Dakota and the Fairview/University of Minnesota system in Minnesota. Do you want a larger bureaucracy, headquartered in South Dakota, to take over the direction of the University of Minnesota Hospital as well as the other Fairview hospitals and be named Sanford Health System? Do you want health care costs to be higher? Do you want the CEO of Sanford to get a raise? (In 2020 when the CEO of Sanford resigned suddenly his salary was $5 million a year, in addition to which he got $15 million in severance pay! A Google search did not reveal the current CEO’s compensation, but you can guess).

Load comments