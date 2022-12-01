A merger is proposed between the Sanford health care system from South Dakota and the Fairview/University of Minnesota system in Minnesota. Do you want a larger bureaucracy, headquartered in South Dakota, to take over the direction of the University of Minnesota Hospital as well as the other Fairview hospitals and be named Sanford Health System? Do you want health care costs to be higher? Do you want the CEO of Sanford to get a raise? (In 2020 when the CEO of Sanford resigned suddenly his salary was $5 million a year, in addition to which he got $15 million in severance pay! A Google search did not reveal the current CEO’s compensation, but you can guess).
If you get sick and have a question about your bill, do you want a bigger bureaucracy to deal with? The history of hospital and health system mergers in the U.S. shows the larger entities have greater pricing power and drive prices up. It is a fantasy to think this merger will lower prices or improve care or improve patient satisfaction.
What Minnesota needs is the Minnesota Health Plan, proposed by state Sen. John Marty, and a health care commission much as we have a public utility commission. Minnesota should have a thoughtful analysis of where we need hospitals and emergency facilities and a program to achieve that. Health care should work for all Minnesotans. Health Care for All Minnesota suggests people contact their elected representatives in the Minnesota House and Senate and tell them to oppose this merger. The Minnesota Attorney General’s office has also provided an online form to express concern over this merger proposal. Thanks in part to MNA, public hearings must be held whenever a health care organization is changing access to health care services. Make one’s voice heard through one of these options.
