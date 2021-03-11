To the editor:
Minnesota is on a path to disasters like Texas right now.
Our state has spent billions of dollars on wind and solar and plans even more spending over the next decades. Energy prices for my home have increased at least 10% in the past 10 years. Our politicians incentivized Xcel energy corporate leaders with bonuses and growing budgets to further our disastrous march to “renewable energy.” They plan huge wind and solar farms in western Minnesota and transmit it to the population areas at a cost of a million dollars per mile for multiple hundred plus miles transmission lines. The cost of land for these farms will likely be in the billions, according to a Center for the American Experiment analysis. The newest technology nuclear power plant could provide all the energy needed for homes and factories at a fraction of the long-term cost of wind and solar, not to mention a fraction of the land.
They claim we must move from natural gas, but they also know they need to build a natural gas production facility for every area they intend to power by wind and solar because they are not dependable. A recent study done in Minnesota in January resulted in only 1% of the energy needs were gained from wind and solar. Sounds like the current disaster in Texas.
Damages to homes and factory infrastructure from frozen and busted pipes and water damage would become common with reliance on wind and solar. They claim we need wind and solar due to global warming. How is that theory honest if southern states have snow on the ground and freezing weather?
An article in Forbes by Robert Bryce argues that climate change activists’ push to “electrify everything” would concentrate risks on the electricity grid and make Americans more vulnerable to future shocks like Texas.
Wake up Minnesotans!
Terry Branham
Lakeville
