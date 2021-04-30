To the editor:
I am writing this letter to commend the four officers who discharged their weapons when the armed carjacking suspect at I-35W and Highway 13 pointed his gun, not only at them, but also at a passing motorist. This kind of lawlessness cannot go unchallenged. In these troubling times when officers’ every action is either questioned or recorded on a cellphone, it would be very easy as an officer not to take the necessary actions.
Every officer knows the day they need to take the life of a fellow human being will be the worst day of their career. Being a cop is dirty business, and thankfully only 30% of them ever have to fire their weapons in the span of their careers.
It takes great presence of mind and bravery to do the difficult thing, and I commend them. Thank you, officers, for putting your lives on the line every day, but particularly in life and death situations such as this, to keep us all safe!
TAMERA WIMBLEY
Burnsville
