I ask that District 4 residents join me in voting for Logan O’Grady in the Dakota County commissioner primary election on Aug. 9. I have known Logan for 10 years and have experienced firsthand his proven history of public service, leadership, passion, and professional experiences needed to address the challenges of county government. As our District 4 communities continue to grow, we need Logan’s steadfast commitment to creating a better Dakota County. His broad base of experiences will serve to guide our future.
One of Logan’s priorities is building and maintaining Dakota County’s public works services: transportation networks, emergency services, water and sewer, IT infrastructure, critical energy infrastructure and other necessary foundational community needs. As a former Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee lead policy advisor, Logan has experience in addressing community needs building strong workable communities through partnerships with state government. As committee lead, Logan used outside-the-box problem solving skills and created an innovative approach to tracking state bonding proposals saving time and money. Logan will be a strong advocate to ensure Dakota County residents receive a larger fair share of state bonding, transportation and related infrastructure funds that support the quality of life for Dakota County residents and communities.
Logan is currently the executive director of Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association - MNSEIA, supporting over 140 Minnesota solar and storage companies. As MNSEIA’s executive director, Logan collaborates with a number of state government agencies, regulatory boards and private business to advance the energy needs of Minnesota residents and communities.
Logan understands the need to leverage funding opportunities with state agencies, the Metropolitan Council, Association of Minnesota Counties and private business. His extensive experiences places him in the unique position of knowing the people, funding opportunities, and processes to achieve Dakota County government goals.
Voters can learn more about Logan O’Grady’s candidacy at his website.
Vote Logan O’Grady for District 4 County commissioner on Aug. 9.
Greg Clausen
State senator, District 57: Apple Valley, Rosemount, northeast Lakeville and Coates
