To the editor:

I ask that District 4 residents join me in voting for Logan O’Grady in the Dakota County commissioner primary election on Aug. 9. I have known Logan for 10 years and have experienced firsthand his proven history of public service, leadership, passion, and professional experiences needed to address the challenges of county government. As our District 4 communities continue to grow, we need Logan’s steadfast commitment to creating a better Dakota County. His broad base of experiences will serve to guide our future.

