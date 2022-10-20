They say that all politics is local. I am not sure that is as true today as it once was. National politics in this country has changed. It has become ugly, dishonest and divisive. The solution to this is the same as it has always been. Elect men and women of good character and intelligence, with a genuine concern for the people that they represent. City Council Member Dan Kealey, who is seeking re-election, is just such a man.
Dan Kealey has tirelessly served Burnsville for nearly two decades. The foundation for his leadership is built on wisdom, common sense, and compassion. In over 40 years as a resident of Burnsville I have never seen anyone who has better served the Burnsville community than Dan Kealey.
I have known Dan Kealey for over 15 years and he has never been distracted by the circus that goes on in Washington, D.C., and across the country. He has always remained focused on the needs of the residents of Burnsville and moving this community forward.
The Burnsville community has been fortunate, blessed, to have Dan Kealey work on their behalf for all these years. His experience is clear, and experience is what is needed to continue to move Burnsville forward as a leading city in our state.
JERRY WILLENBURG
Bloomington
Editor’s note: The writer is a former Burnsville resident and candidate for mayor.
