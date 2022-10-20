To the editor:

They say that all politics is local. I am not sure that is as true today as it once was. National politics in this country has changed. It has become ugly, dishonest and divisive. The solution to this is the same as it has always been. Elect men and women of good character and intelligence, with a genuine concern for the people that they represent. City Council Member Dan Kealey, who is seeking re-election, is just such a man.

