Last week, two trains derailed near Detroit Lakes, causing the town to be evacuated in preparation of an oil spill. Thankfully no one was hurt and no oil spilled, but we won’t always be that lucky. This accident was a stark reminder of the danger oil trains can bring to our communities.
Today, Minnesota is in danger of more oil trains running down our tracks. Canadian Pacific is working to merge with Kansas City Southern to haul oil from the Canadian tar sands down to refineries in Texas. This corporate merger is bad for Minnesota. The average Canadian Pacific oil train already stretches over a mile long. Add much more length, these trains become a higher risk of any accident being a disaster.
This merger will give Canadian Pacific full power as they transport oil down to Texas refineries. Canadian Pacific won’t have any checks upon them as they do this, no other companies they need to work with to encourage them to keep trains below regulation level lengths. This leaves us in danger of oil-filled train cars just waiting to derail.
The Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern rail merger is not good for our community. And there is something we can do about this. Submitting comments to the Surface Transportation Board and contacting our elected officials will spread the message that we won’t roll over to let these companies do what they want without our approval. I hope others will join me and tell our legislators our opinions matter.
