Our special council meeting on Tuesday night was one of the most impactful and eye-opening experiences of my life. We spent five hours discussing and listening to testimony about the life-changing impacts of prescription pain medication, which is far from typical for a City Council in any community.
I am saddened that this issue ultimately leads to a perception that one vote means you support millions of Americans who suffer from chronic, debilitating daily pain and the other vote means you support those who have tragically lost a loved one to a drug overdose. The reality is that this wasn’t an either-or decision. This wasn’t a right-wrong, for-against, yes-no decision. Only someone without a heart could say they feel less for one group or another — it shouldn’t have happened this way.
Was it possible to establish a lawsuit against drug manufacturers and distributors that would bring much-needed funds to fight addiction without creating additional barriers for those who rely on medicine to get out of bed in the morning? Is it possible to ask that both impacted groups receive the closure and relief they are seeking? I believe it was possible and continues to be possible but those are not decisions made by local government.
I am thankful for our state leadership in Burnsville and I truly believe Sen. Lindsey Port when she says she will fight to fix those issues we heard about on Jan. 25. Lindsey has put her money where her mouth is and has made it clear she is here to support the people she represents, and I am hopeful she will do it again on this issue.
I witnessed some very divisive language during the meeting in the Zoom chats to the tune of, “Are council members accepting money from drug companies,” and “This is offensive,” when people were discussing very personal stories related to chronic pain. In a world that is seeking to politicize every issue and pin people against each other at every corner, this is an item that should be left alone and people who use language like that should be removed from the conversation.
I am beyond thankful to work alongside four other City Council members who practice compassion, empathy and professionalism, and I am beyond proud that this City Council is owning its mission statement Boldly Lead, rather than using it as lip service. If you live in Burnsville, you should be proud too.
