To the editor:
I prefer not to get into a back and forth on the pages of this publication with the author of the Aug. 6 letter to the editor “We’re the restrictions worth it?” His apology for providing inaccurate data in his previous letter is appreciated even if he still insists the deaths of over 32,000 more Floridians than Minnesotans is minuscule. He is miffed because this publication chose to print three separate letters correcting his numerous inaccuracies. The fact that his original letter elicited so many readers to feel the need to reply and correct his inaccurate and misleading information should have motivated him to reconsider his desperate need to question and insult Gov. Tim Walz’s pandemic response, Minnesota’s educational system and his understanding of fascism. Unfortunately that does not seem to be the case.
Now he demands an apology from the governor for predicting “upwards of 74,000 Minnesotans would die” if restrictions were not put in place. A simple Internet search would once again have prevented this writer from misrepresenting, either erroneously or on purpose, his information resulting in his demand for an unnecessary apology. State and U of M researchers and scientists created the model that the governor cited and utilized in creating his plan to minimize the effects of the pandemic on the citizens of Minnesota. Unlike conversations among his friends, his suggestions for action will never affect the lives of over 5.5 million souls. The governor’s actions would.
He cited that model at a time when the first four Minnesotans had passed due to COVID-19. The response in question at the time was a two week stay-at-home order. Further actions on his part during this pandemic are unquestionably the reason we have not come close to the model’s predictions. It’s seems misplaced to demand an apology from the governor for a prediction he never made. Further, his actions potentially saved tens of thousands of Minnesotans’ lives. Instead of an “apology” from the governor, maybe a “thank you” from Minnesotans is more appropriate.
Marcel Secours
Rosemount
