As 2022 starts, it’s an opportunity for us to reflect on the past 12 months and look ahead with hope.
Earlier this year, our state legislature approved a state budget for the two-year cycle. As one of the only divided state House and Senate in the country, we worked together to secure the largest investment in our students in 15 years to help them catch up and thrive, cut taxes for workers and small businesses most impacted by the pandemic, provided funding for our dedicated state law enforcement agencies, and more. The compromise budget contained several wins for our communities and ensured we could balance our budget across party lines to help Minnesotans continue to weather and recover from the pandemic. But there’s more we can do to deliver for our neighbors who are struggling. With the omicron COVID-19 variant on the rise, and the enormous strain on our health care system, there’s no greater time than now to be bold.
Workers, mom and pop shop owners, and families deserve to benefit from the economic growth they are helping create. That’s why my colleagues in the House will put these needs first when we negotiate a supplemental budget with Senate next year. On behalf of our neighbors who currently are forced to choose between a paycheck and caring for a new baby or ill loved one, I’ll be advocating for Paid Family and Medical Leave. Nobody should ever have to sacrifice financial security for their family in order to take the time they need to bond with a new baby or keep themselves or their loved ones safe and healthy.
There have been unquestionable difficulties and wide divisions in recent years. Despite our challenges, I’m hopeful that by continuing to work together, we can overcome the roadblocks before us and have a healthy, prosperous new year. What would you like to see your state legislature do for your family in 2022? Please contact me anytime to share your ideas and input.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.