A recent story about the proposed Burnsville Sanitary Landfill was very informative and helpful. I had no idea of the complexity of the issues surrounding the increased height proposal. It highlighted the challenges and told of those who support and oppose the expansion. Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse opposed it while the Burnsville City Planning Commission voted 3 to 2 to approve with added conditions.
The Burnsville City Council voted on the resolution … and they unanimously voted to approve. The council members and the mayor said the landfill is here to stay, even though there were concerns about safety and future contamination.
What is interesting to note in both the vote and the future is that the city’s Planning Commission chair, Chris John, voted against the proposal, saying there were many constituents who had concerns about moving ahead. What was perhaps most interesting is the fact that Chris John is running for Burnsville City Council and people might be thinking about supporting him in order to get a balancing voice and vote on the council.
While the mayor of Burnsville has been in office since 1994 and one of the existing council members, Dan Kealey, has been in office since 2006, it might be time to think about putting some new blood into the council and bring a wider perspective to the council’s decision making and performance. Two of the new candidates running for office, Chris John and Kriystauhl Fitchett, represent individuals who have been connected to leadership roles in the Burnsville city programs (economic development and planning), and also bring a bit of diversity to the current council membership. Fitchett is a person of color, and John, a Navy veteran, has a strong background in accounting and economic development. Both seem well established and qualified to bring a new, fresh perspective to Burnsville city issues.
