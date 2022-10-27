To the editor:

A recent letter writer stated it is “ridiculous” to suggest that the policies and decisions of officeholders are contributing to the current economic downturn and rising inflation. Disappointingly, this sentiment seems to go hand-in-hand with the current administration. Consider: we were told that what we are experiencing is imaginary, that costs aren’t rising. This denial was later followed by an acknowledgment, but also a reassurance that the situation was only temporary. As inflation persisted and our economic downturn continued month-over-month, we were then informed that this situation was somehow a good thing.

