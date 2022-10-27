A recent letter writer stated it is “ridiculous” to suggest that the policies and decisions of officeholders are contributing to the current economic downturn and rising inflation. Disappointingly, this sentiment seems to go hand-in-hand with the current administration. Consider: we were told that what we are experiencing is imaginary, that costs aren’t rising. This denial was later followed by an acknowledgment, but also a reassurance that the situation was only temporary. As inflation persisted and our economic downturn continued month-over-month, we were then informed that this situation was somehow a good thing.
Inflation is real and it is impacting my family and my neighbors in this community. Grocery prices, the cost of fuel, housing, and medical care costs are all increasing and we are experiencing the consequences. And yes, reckless government spending and burdensome regulation are significant contributors to rising inflation. It is not a situation that we can spend our way out of.
Pam Myhra is my choice for Senate District 55. Pam Myhra recognizes that if we are to restore our economy and ease the month-over-month increase in the cost of basic goods, pragmatic decisions must be made at all levels of government. We know that Pam Myhra shares the concerns of the residents of our community. Pam Myhra has prior legislative experience and would bring a unique background as a private-sector CPA to the Senate. Burnsville and Savage residents would do well to elect this dedicated and knowledgeable candidate, Pam Myhra.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.