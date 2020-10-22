To the editor:
Pam Myhra served our community of Savage and northwest Burnsville well during her prior terms representing House District 56A. Our well-being and safety are priorities of Pam Myhra and her recent endorsement by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association was well deserved.
The latest movement to defund the police is very concerning to me. I was alarmed to read that the current DFL representative from House District 56A actually voted against an amendment to the bonding bill that would have restricted funding for a Minneapolis project in the event that city chooses to defund its Police Department. In a separate vote, this same suburban legislator again opposed an amendment that would have required the city of Minneapolis to cover the cost of the summer riots and looting, all of which were allowed to happen due to Mayor Frey’s inability to restore order. Ultimately, both amendments were blocked in the DFL-controlled House.
The once-unthinkable effort to defund the police is real. The attempt to bill all Minnesota taxpayers for the costs of destruction — resulting from failed city leadership — is outrageous.
We are fortunate to have Pam Myhra as a candidate for House District 56A. Her record of sensible and responsible representation has earned my vote.
RICHARD GLYNN
Burnsville
