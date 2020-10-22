To the editor:

When I cast my vote on Nov. 3, I will pick Pam Myhra for state representative (House District 56A, Savage and northwest Burnsville).

I have known Pam for many years and have witnessed Pam and her husband raise their three children to be competent, compassionate young adults. I have worked alongside Pam in church ministries and have appreciated her faithfulness, integrity and hard work. These same qualities were exhibited in her legislative experience from 2011 to 2015. Her gracious attitude brought her many compliments and friendships from both Democrats and Republicans. One thing that I will always remember is that she personally responded to every inquiry, call, act of kindness or suggestion. (That’s a lot of personal, hand written notes!) Pam is capable, informed, focused, willing and humble. I would love to have her as our Minnesota state representative.

RINDY KOUKAL

Savage

Load comments