Pam Myhra will be receiving my vote for Senate District 55 (Burnsville and Savage). Pam Myhra is a Burnsville High School graduate, raised her family in this district, and has been a devoted and steadfast advocate for our community.
We are facing crucial issues in this election. One of my biggest concerns is the recent, rapid increase in crime. It is encouraging to know that Pam Myhra is committed to addressing this urgent matter. Pam Myhra’s dedication has not gone unnoticed, and she has earned the support and endorsement of our state’s largest association of peace officers, the Minnesota Peace and Police Officers Association.
Another of my concerns is the direction of our economy and steadily rising inflation. I have spoken with Pam Myhra and know that she recognizes the impact on our families and is committed to addressing these economic issues. Especially in times like this, we need a realistic and rational senator who will spend our tax dollars wisely and efficiently. Pam Myhra’s prior legislative experience confirms that this is her approach.
Pam Myhra has an impressive and lengthy history of involvement in and advocacy for our community. I encourage the residents of Burnsville and Savage to join me in voting for Pam Myhra, Senate District 55.
