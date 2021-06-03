To the editor:
It was disturbing to read that musk oxen, one of the original inhabitants on the Northern Trail at the Minnesota Zoo, can no longer survive here because our climate has become too warm. (Last remaining musk oxen euthanized at Minnesota Zoo, May 19) Like the “canary in the coal mine,” this is a sign of the impact global warming is having on our environment. It’s a sobering reminder of how urgently we need to cut carbon emissions in order to slow warming and protect human, animal and plant health.
One measure that would help the U.S. catch up in fighting climate change is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This legislation in the House will help reduce America’s carbon pollution to net zero by 2050. It puts a fee on carbon pollution, creating a level playing field for clean energy. The money collected from fossil fuel companies goes to Americans in the form of a monthly “carbon cash back” payment so that everyone can afford the transition.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, extreme heat events in Minnesota are already occurring and expected to become more common, more severe, and longer-lasting as the climate changes. These events affect our most vulnerable first: the youngest, oldest, poorest and sickest. We cannot stand by and watch while they serve as the “canaries in the coal mine” for global warming. The U.S. is one of only two top 15 economies in the world that doesn’t have some form of carbon pricing in place. (The other is India.) We need to put a price on carbon now.
Susan Wehrenberg
Apple Valley
