To the editor:

Here we go again. Every election season the letters to the editor becomes a string of glowing testimonials to the incumbents, and this year is no exception. One of them (“Clausen respectful, effective voice,” Oct. 2), claims that DFL Sen. Greg Clausen of Apple Valley-Rosemount “listens” and that he “cares.” I get it, Greg Clausen is a nice guy. I like him; most everybody does. But what matters to me, and should matter to District 57 residents, is how this nice guy votes when he gets to St. Paul, and there is the problem. Most of the time, Clausen votes with the radical metro majority of his own DFL party, rather than the common-sense constituents of his own district. For example, he has refused to curb DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s dictatorial “emergency” powers eight months after the emergency. So, what has Clausen done for education lately? He has essentially voted to keep your kids out of school! That is just the beginning, and applies equally to the district’s two DFL representatives in the Minnesota House. The only way to curb this sort of nonsense is to not reelect “representatives” of the same political party who not only cannot stop rioting in the streets, but who in some cases encourage it! These “nice guys” share one irredeemably disqualifying fault – that they are not Republicans, and should be.

Jerry Ewing

Apple Valley

