To the editor:
I’ve lived in the Lakeville Area School District for over 20 years, and I have voted no for every school levy, and here’s why. Despite the glowing PR campaigns of how great our public schools are, the numbers don’t lie.
The schools are only telling half the story by saying that Lakeville’s scores are better than other’s. How bad the other’s scores must be if they’re lower than Lakeville! We need to open our eyes and read between the lines of their campaigns for more levy money.
Did you know that Lakeville schools get $14,082 per student per year to educate a child? Did you know our student’s proficiency scores (meets standards or exceeds them) in Math was 71.3% in 2018 and is a depressing 56.8% in 2022? That’s little over half of our students who are proficient in math! Reading scores in 2018 were 72.6% proficiency and they’ve gone down to a terrible 63.2% in 2022. Science proficiency was 60.9% in 2018 and now it is a miserable 46.8%.
I fear for our future workforce because this is what it looks like. Our schools are failing us and they are failing our kids. How are these kids ever going to be successful with the rigors of college material? They’re not. It’s estimated that 30% of them will loan a bunch of money, go to college, fail and drop out within the first year and 40% of them will drop out before they graduate.
When are we going to learn that education in Minnesota is a black hole and more money is not going to fix it? Please stop voting for school levies. I’m tired of paying these tax increases for a failing system. Sigh ... and don’t get me started on the inflationary increases that are built into these levies.
Tamera Wimbley
Burnsville
