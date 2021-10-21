To the editor:
A casual glance at the composition of the District 196 School Board might indicate that it consists of one woman, one person of color and several white males. With three open seats in the Nov. 2 election, the teachers union is backing a woman, a man of color and one of the two incumbents. If those three were elected, would we have a more diverse board? Many believe that there are no conservatives nor would the teachers union endorse one. So who is representing a conservative viewpoint? Diversity, where?
It would be beneficial to have conservative viewpoints represented. There are several candidates who have different perspectives on issues than the current board and those the teachers union has endorsed. My objective is to get people out to vote who want conservatives to have a voice in making policy in our schools.
I am concerned that the “progressive” element in our society is promoting an agenda that is not best for a people who value freedom. Often it does not benefit the minorities that it claims to help. It encourages me to see others with different opinions voice them at School Board meetings during special communication requests. We should encourage communication and not suppress speech. I support discussion rather than judging and demeaning.
A group called Dakota County Patriots has endorsed Kim Bauer, Henry and Kayla Hauser in an effort to solidify the conservative vote. There is merit in that strategy. However after much thought, I am voting for the incumbent that the union isn’t endorsing – Craig Angrimson. While he has positions that I view differently, he will dialogue. He promptly responds to calls. Openness and transparency are important. Through his Facebook page and talking with Rylander several times, I have come to the conclusion that he would be an excellent addition to the board. Bauer also gets my vote. She has conservative values to bring to the table and young children as well. She has grown as she has campaigned over the last two months.
Conservatives, they need your votes. Liberals are also welcome to vote for diversity.
Larry Jacobson Rosemount
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.