To the editor:
The sport fishing industry in Minnesota supports some 45,000 jobs and almost $3 billion in annual revenue and faces an existential threat from climate change. A recent study in the Journal Nature studied hundreds of lakes in the U.S. and Europe and found them losing oxygen at a rate unsustainable for many coldwater fish. Because of warming temperatures dissolved oxygen fell 5.5% in lake surface waters and 18.6% in deep waters over the last 40 years. This loss is up to 9 times the oxygen loss of the world’s oceans.
In 2012 a joint study by the DNR and the University of Minnesota painted a bleak future for the state’s signature cold water fish, the walleye and northern pike. This is due to average stream and lake water temperatures rising 3 to 4 degrees, with Lake Pepin reaching summer temperatures above 84 degrees by the end of the century. It was predicted that walleye and pike have and will increasingly experience higher rates of disease, hooking mortality and the loss of cisco, their main prey.
The oxygen issue only accelerates the demise of Minnesota’s cold water fish and changes forever the nature and quality of Minnesota’s fishing experience. While some of us may not be all that concerned about the dangers of severe weather, rising oceans, drought, flooding or wildfire, no one in Minnesota wants to give up walleye fishing and should for no other reason support immediate action to address the climate crisis. This means looking at an electric car powered by renewable energy or new age nuclear and taking whatever measures are necessary to reduce our carbon footprint both individually and collectively. Let’s do this and do it now!
Karl Forsberg
Eagan
