I am writing about an injustice that is unfortunately thriving in Minnesota and Burnsville. The racial wealth gap in Minnesota is continuing to grow and is harming many members of our community. Minnesotans often pride ourselves on being an incredible state to raise a family however, we have the third highest racial wealth gap in the entire country. The current average income for white people in Minnesota is over $73,000, whereas the average income for Black Minnesotans is under $37,000, almost half of what white Minnesotans make. This is incredibly relevant to our city as 13.2% of our population is Black and of the people living in poverty in Burnsville, Black people make up over a quarter.
Minnesota has deeply benefited from slavery and that is not acknowledged enough, if ever. For over 100 years the United States has been trying and failing at reparations, but we are being presented with an opportunity to succeed. The Minnesota Migration Act was introduced this January and pertains to the $20 billion surplus Minnesota has. It is proposed that a portion of this money be allocated for reparations and programming to end this wealth gap.
I urge local residents to learn more and get involved. The previous bill (House File 3850) that was not passed can be read at Minnesota Legislature website, and people can learn more about the new bill (Senate File 3981) through the Minnesota Migration Act Facebook page. Write to your representatives and express the importance of this bill. We have a chance to make real progress on the Racial Wealth Gap in Minnesota, take action!
