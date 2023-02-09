To the editor:

I am writing about an injustice that is unfortunately thriving in Minnesota and Burnsville. The racial wealth gap in Minnesota is continuing to grow and is harming many members of our community. Minnesotans often pride ourselves on being an incredible state to raise a family however, we have the third highest racial wealth gap in the entire country. The current average income for white people in Minnesota is over $73,000, whereas the average income for Black Minnesotans is under $37,000, almost half of what white Minnesotans make. This is incredibly relevant to our city as 13.2% of our population is Black and of the people living in poverty in Burnsville, Black people make up over a quarter.

