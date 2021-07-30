To the editor:
Letter writer Jim Peterson (July 23: “To what end?”) criticized: Gov. Tim Walz, COVID-19 response, public education, and the jobs environment. His comments were “off the mark.”
Check the definition of fascism or fascist. (Hint, it is not a left leaning politician, Mr. Walz is not a fascist.)
His attempt at “statistical analysis” would not pass any high school statistics class, public or private. (Using his data for Minnesota: 7,610 COVID-19 deaths and a population of 5,700,000 people.): Deaths per million indicates a numerator of 7,610 deaths “divided by” population in millions, which is 5.7 “million.” The resulting division yields 1,335 deaths / 1 million. (How did he get 749? He calculated 5,700,000 people divided by 7,610 deaths = 749, which is actually 749 people per death. So, let’s try Florida (the correct way): 37,985 COVID-19 deaths per Florida’s 21.8 million people = 1,742 deaths/ 1 million. (which is about 400 deaths/million greater than Minnesota’s rate. A Google of worldometer will get all the states. Currently 20% of new COVID-19 cases are in … Florida!
If Peterson is still a skeptic of public education I suggest he look at the curricula of the high schools in his back yard; Apple Valley and Eastview. Pay particular attention to Eastview. Its math department offers: AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Computer Programming, Multivariable Calculus, Linear Algebra & Differential Equations. Both of those high schools have extensive AP courses and a broad curriculum to challenge and provide opportunities for all.
Current unemployment in Minnesota is 4.0%, which ranks 12th best. If you are thinking of moving, Florida is at 5.0% and ranks 26th. (U.S. Bureau of Statistics July 2021)
James Halvorson
Farmington
