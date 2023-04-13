Dakota Electric Association members will soon elect their Board of Directors. Please consider voting for my friend and colleague Michael Cahn. I know Mike will do his very best to do a great job in this role. I have known him for four decades — have seen him in action, have heard his passion on this subject, and have seen him bring his caring personality for serving to his community.
Mike Cahn is hard-working, innovative, insightful and he tactfully challenges the status quo — all good things for board level decision making. As a peer in technology management, I saw Mike research and manage complexities like cyber security and network infrastructure, lead successful large-scale projects teams, and plan for the long run. These experiences and his people skills will serve the Dakota Electric board well.
Mike is interested in how the energy landscape is changing. I know he will ask the right questions and he will want to ensure cost effective solutions. I know how he thinks things through as I have seen him in action. He is curious, loves to learn and stays current on relevant topics. Mike’s keen interest in renewable energy, newer technologies, and our environment make him a great fit for this.
Mike makes a great neighbor as he has a passion to serve his community. Since the day I met him, he has always volunteered to serve and has contributed for the public good.
Clearly, Mike Cahn brings a winning combination for this board — professional experience, passion for the energy topic and a record for making a difference in the community.
Now, all we need to put him to work on the Dakota Electric Board is our votes.
