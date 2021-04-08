To the editor:
Dakota Electric Association members will soon elect its board of directors. Vote in a fresh face and new energy on the board by checking the box for Michael Cahn. I have worked with and been a friend of Mike’s for 35-plus years. I know Mike will be a passionate, hard-working, insightful director for this board. Getting new blood on this board will be healthy — Mike kindly questions the status quo and works hard to research, innovate, and analyze when this working board makes decisions on our behalf.
Mike smiles when he talks about the possibilities and how interesting the energy landscape is changing. He shares real ideas and believes this board can be even more effective in serving us. I know he will ask the right questions (e.g. How can we better help members with all their options?). He is curious and is the kind of person who loves to learn and stays current on relevant topics. Mike’s keen interest in renewable energy, electric cars and ultimately a clean environment fit so well in this space and time.
As a peer in IT management at Securian Financial, I saw how Mike studied and managed cyber security and complex network infrastructure, planned for the long term and managed large scale projects. Mike’s professional experience as a director parallels the skills needed for this board and his passion to make a difference creates a winning combination.
Mike has had a passion to serve since I met him — another great qualifier for your vote. Mike is a board member for Listening House, a member of the Flint Hills CAC, chairperson of the Rosemount Utility Commission, and volunteers at 360 Communities. He is a 26-year Dakota Electric member and is endorsed by the mayor of Rosemount, Bill Droste.
New energy sources are important. I hope you will plug in and vote to place Michael Cahn in a position to bring new energy to this board. There is no better time to make a difference. Michael Cahn will do just that.
Janice McElroy
Eagan
