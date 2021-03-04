To the editor:
The applicant with a solid background for the open Apple Valley City Council seat is Tom Melander.
A key part of what the council directs is the future development of the remaining sand and gravel area and the redevelopment of our commercial areas as they age. Tom would bring the insight of his 20-plus years on the Apple Valley Planning Commission and his career as a commercial real estate broker – in which he started and has run his own business since 1989 – to the council. It would serve the city well.
In his role as chair of the Planning Commission, Tom leads the many public hearings that give people the opportunity to provide input on land use applications prior to their review by the City Council. He makes sure everyone who wants to speak is heard and is respected for their views. He is attentive and thoughtful in his considerations. Those are good qualities to have in a City Council member.
Tom has the perspective of being a 32-plus year resident of Apple Valley, a leader of a homeowners association and serving on the Economic Development Authority for the city. It is important to understand how our community has developed over time in order to keep it vibrant going forward. It is a perspective that I have witnessed in our years together on the Planning Commission.
He respects the current council members and did not see the need to challenge them in last fall’s election. A seat is now open and he is ready to step up to help keep Apple Valley a well-run city. Tom would be a very good choice.
Tim Burke
Apple Valley
