To the editor:
Apple Valley is fortunate to have such an outstanding slate of candidates for the vacant City Council position, but to my mind one candidate clearly stands out … Tom Melander.
I have know Tom for well over 20 years and during that time he has consistently been the kind of person we want to help guide the city; honest, open, hard working, intelligent, knowledgable, stable and without a personal agenda. In addition to the many years Tom has served on the city’s Planning Commission, most recently as its chairperson, Tom is very active in a local church, is past-president of a homeowners association, has successfully run his own business, and raised a family. Tom has lived his entire life in the metro area, the vast majority in Apple Valley, and consequently has many friends, knows many local business people, and has interfaced with numerous city staff, making it easy for him to reach out to appropriate individuals should he ever have concerns about a given city issue. Truly, Tom Melander is the ideal candidate and I hope the existing City Council will recognize that when they vote on March 11.
Brent Schulz
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.