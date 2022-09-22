We are very fortunate to have Tom Melander running for re-election to the Apple Valley City Council. As a 32-year Apple Valley resident, Tom knows our city well, and we need to re-elect him so he can continue making the city one of the better places to live, work and play.
Tom has been working hard and providing positive results for Apple Valley over the last 25 years. Tom served on the Apple Valley Planning Commission for over 21 years, with over 10 of those years as chair. Tom joined the City Council on April 8, 2021, and continues to be an asset to our community. The consistency of his approach to city business, with a sincere willingness to listen to residents, study issues and bring common sense approaches to issue resolution have served our community well.
Tom’s background brings a key strength that is core to our city’s vibrancy. Our city is beautiful and yet changes occur regularly. Land available for development is very limited and much of our new development is coming from redevelopment of existing properties. The ability to listen to the community while making sound decisions sets Tom apart. Tom has been skillful in guiding these activities to become assets to the community rather than frustrations.
I have found Tom willing to listen, study issues and always helpful even when there’s disagreement. Tom is truly an asset to Apple Valley.
Re-electing Tom to the Apple Valley City Council will help to continue the successes we have enjoyed.
