To the editor:
This pivotal election is well underway, with many already having received their ballots, and cast their votes. This year, more than ever we recognize the importance of making careful decisions as to who will represent us. For the office of District 7 Dakota County commissioner, I support to the candidacy of Mary Hamann-Roland. I am in good company. The St. Paul Area Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors have just endorsed her.
There are many issues that influence my personal decision. As a citizen and small business owner, I have specific issues that are of paramount importance to me. One such issue is the continued development of broadband capacity. More than ever, we are reliant on economical, reliable service. Mary has a track record of recognizing this critical need and having served as the vice-chair of the Dakota Broadband Board. She recognizes this critical as we see tele-education, tele-med, and tele-work becoming our new normal.
In her campaign platform, Mary also emphasizes people-focused transportation systems. She has a strong track record of having successfully led the development and maintenance of our vital infrastructure. We benefit from her work over the years, with consistently developed and maintained systems, while having the advantage of no assessments for our road construction.
As a citizen, I personally share Mary’s dedication to developing services for citizens through all phases of life. I applaud her work in creating “A Community for a Lifetime” promoting the importance of being a vital-aging community. In addition, she has worked tirelessly to improve our quality of life through investment in our parks, trails and open space for people’s health and well-being. This has been particularly important to us during these last several months of the pandemic.
The best assurance that we can have in making our election decisions is the track record of the individual. With that in mind, we are fortunate to have a candidate who has worked for the greater good for so many years. I encourage others to join me in supporting Mary Hamann-Roland for county commissioner.
Tasha Wells
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.