Congratulations, Minnesota! We are now nationally known as “a laboratory in pushing progressive policy” (April 29 NBC News headline). Although our governor claims that we are “one Minnesota,” the Democratic trifecta in St. Paul is running blindly toward their party’s extreme policies while not even giving an ear to what the rest of Minnesotans think.
Thanks to House File 1 and House File 146, adults and minors now have unlimited access to “reproductive” and “gender affirming” health care, which could include abortions, sterilizations, cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and even gender altering surgeries without informed consent or parental consent.
They have passed a carbon-free electricity requirement by 2040, which will lead to rolling blackouts, and awarded illegal immigrants drivers licenses, which could lead to illegal voting. They are also on the verge of legalizing marijuana, which will create a significant public safety hazard.
Beyond this damage, major omnibus bills are headed to the floor for a final vote:
The Health Omnibus bill may eliminate the Born Alive Infant Protection Act and create health care spending limits that will lead to rationing of care for the elderly and disabled. The Education Omnibus Bill will embed a version of ethnic studies in K-12 education that in my opinion will teach kids to be racist and adds 65 new unfunded mandates. The Public Safety and Judiciary Omnibus Bill may create a “Thought Crimes Database” and allow for red flag gun confiscations as well as early release (and voting!) for felons.
The House omnibus tax bill will raise taxes by $2.2 billion, despite the $17.5 billion surplus, which they are failing to return to the people. It also fails to repeal Social Security tax completely. In this legislative session alone, the DFL budget will raise taxes by $10 billion to cover the cost of state government, which they are growing by 40% this session!
Minnesotans, this is your final opportunity to make your voice heard to your state senators and representatives this legislative session, which ends on May 22! Call them today!
