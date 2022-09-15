I am writing in support of Seema Maddali for the District 4 commissioner of the Dakota County Board. I believe that Seema will bring a new and welcomed balance to the board.
She has 35 years of clinical experience and is currently serving as an emergency room physician at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She is an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Department of Internal Medicine and has also received a Master’s of health care administration from the Carlson School of Management.
Her goals for Dakota County include: public safety, mental health, affordable housing and child care, transportation, resource conservation and civic engagement.
I believe her experience and public service orientation makes her especially well qualified to listen to all parties concerned, apply an open-minded approach to problem solving and help the board reach thoughtful solutions.
Her years of experience at the VA Medical Center have provided her with a first-hand knowledge of health care issues, especially mental health and drug dependency, as well as homelessness, transportation and unemployment issues.
She has an appreciation for the healing value of natural environments and will be a strong supporter of the preservation and restoration of the Dakota County park system.
I urge District 4 residents to please vote for Seema on Nov. 8!
