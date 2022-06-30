I am writing in support of the candidacy of Seema Maddali for Dakota County commissioner, District 4. I have known Dr. Maddali personally and professionally for over 14 years, and I can speak confidently of her seemingly boundless energy and commitment to work for the benefit of all Dakota County residents. She is a champion of civic engagement. She meets challenges head on and formulates common sense and effective responses based on input from multiple sources. She has the critical thinking skills to assess results and the agility to change course as necessary to achieve an outcome with the greatest possible benefit for the range of stakeholders affected. Dr. Maddali is also a woman of great compassion, who cares deeply for people. The quality of life in Dakota County is important to her. I am confident that her election as a county commissioner would be a great asset as we face the serious issues of our day, including public safety, mental health, and housing and child care accessibility and affordability. Dr. Maddali understands that a strong business climate will support these priorities.
In the last several years, the impact of our local elected officials has become abundantly clear. I encourage all of my fellow Dakota County residents to remain informed on the issues and candidates and vote in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
