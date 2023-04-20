To the editor:
Now what is the question? In his letter printed in the April 14 edition, Ron Goldser expressed his interest in “debating” the question “Does the unborn child have any rights?” I had previously posed that question to a legislator.
As I understand it, when the Supreme Court handed down the Roe decision, they admitted there was not agreement on a scientific definition of when life begins. Through advances in science such as ultra-sound, some expectant women who had been leaning toward having abortions changed their minds after seeing what was growing inside. It was more than just a bunch of cells; some chose to give birth.
There are attempts to introduce laws that life begins at conception. I believe that science should be included in defining life. Science is not conclusive and there are different interpretations. Science shouldn’t be revered as god.
My purpose is not to shame anyone or to advocate legislation to force compliance. When the Roe decision was rendered, the intent was that abortion would be rare. It isn’t rare. People often say that abortion should be a decision for the woman to make. Some add a doctor to the equation. I would encourage the woman to include God in the decision.
Ron concluded his letter asking me “Under Dobbs does the mother have any rights?” I would encourage the women who find themselves in this situation, to not look to government to provide all the answers. Only God can do that. God doesn’t force himself on anyone. He gives us each the choice to follow him or not. I am glad someone told me about Jesus and invited me to join a Bible study and investigate the claims of Christ when I was in college over 50 years ago. Now at the age of 72, I can’t imagine living without a personal relationship with Jesus as my Savior and Lord. God loves each of us no matter what we have done. He wants us to choose Him.
Larry Jacobson
Rosemount
