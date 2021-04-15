To the editor:
Credit River residents have a big decision ahead of them May 11 for the first municipal election. This is very important as it will set the direction for the newly formed city. There is a large slate of candidates, and I would encourage residents to check each of the candidates out. There are three running for mayor and only one with city leadership experience. Please remember that Credit River is becoming a city which means it is required to operate under different regulations than it did as a township. Township experience is not the same as city experience. I would encourage residents to find candidates who have city leadership experience. This is a time to set the foundation and make sure that the right questions are being asked to ensure that the city doesn’t have more unintended consequences. There is a reason that the seven mayors of Scott County are excited about Credit River becoming a city. As a city Credit River will have to participate in paying for county road reconstruction costs within the city. This may lower the tax pressure on these other cities. The street aid the city will receive will not come close to covering the costs it is going to incur. Let’s make sure all of these future decisions as a city are not made without considering the impacts.
Sheila Kruse
Credit River
