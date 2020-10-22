To the editor:
There are two candidates in Senate District 58 – Matt Little (incumbent) and challenger Zach Duckworth. I will be voting for Matt Little. Both candidates are hard workers and I believe honest, but the choice is clear, with our country and state both experiencing very tough challenging times, we will be needing a full-time representative during Senate sessions, Matt Little.
Mr. Little has one job, as an attorney which is nice for legal questions that come up and he also now has four years experience as a senator. Mr. Little is very qualified, having served as mayor in Lakeville and the Lakeville City Council. He is a very high energy person representing all citizens. Mr. Little has visited our habitat farm and is very concerned about our environment.
Mr. Duckworth is chairman of the Lakeville Area School Board, an active volunteer firefighter in Lakeville and active in the Minnesota National Guard, having been activated to active duty in 2011 and 2012. An active Realtor, and has two young children. If he were to be called back into active duty again, which is quite likely, we will not be represented. Five jobs is obviously too much on his plate.
We have received eight large color post cards from Duckworth’s supporters in the last 30 days, criticizing Matt Little with which I believe is false and misleading information. No negative ads or postcards from Little’s supporters, Matt does not allow it. Little is an honorable person, no mud slinging at his opponent.
Jerry Wicklund
Northfield
