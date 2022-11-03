My name is Matt Little, a candidate for Dakota County Attorney. I’m writing to respond to a letter that stated I am attempting to “transform the office into a politically partisan office” and “that justice cannot be served where bias, or even the appearance of bias, is present.”
If elected Dakota County Attorney I will handle every individual case with complete fairness, impartiality, and nonpartisanship. There is no place for personal bias or partisanship in decisions about the prosecution of individual cases. That is a moral responsibility I take very seriously.
Dakota County residents don’t have to take my word for it: just ask the staff and voters I worked with as mayor of Lakeville. They will say that I worked just as hard, or harder, for voters from parties different from mine.
The letter writers appear to confuse the nonpartisanship required when handling individual cases, with the moral duty of elected officials to be transparent about their own party and beliefs. I have clearly stated my party (DFL) and my positions on major issues that might come before the Dakota County attorney.
Integrity, bias, and partisanship can only be assessed by voters if their elected leaders are honest and transparent about their views.
Matt Little
Lakeville
Editor’s note: This letter was edited to address a specific issue for response.
