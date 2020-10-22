To the editor:
As a current police officer and former Lakeville Police officer, I saw first-hand how Matt Little supported the police department and the Lakeville community. As Lakeville’s mayor, Matt helped secure funding to replace outdated police equipment. He also pushed to increase the police budget to include additions to the police personnel.
Matt has shown his commitment to law enforcement by funding police, not defunding them. In the wake of calls for criminal justice reform, we need the kind of leadership Matt brings to the Capitol. He has shown that he will explore reform ideas from all stakeholders involved so that a common sense agreement is met. As a senator, Matt has met with me to discuss police reform ideas such as what ways he could lend support to police so they can conduct their jobs more safely; what bills he could introduce or help get passed that would support police officers, and other front line workers; and lastly, how he could support police and community interactions, like he did as the mayor of Lakeville participating in the Night to Unite campaign with the Lakeville Police Department.
As a police officer, I am confident showing my support for Senator Little. I know he is someone who takes pride in his support for the men and women in law enforcement and will continue to make public safety a priority.
Jai Hanson
Lakeville
