To the editor:
I am tired of seeing negative attacks against Matt Little that are so very false! I have never really been into politics until the last four years for sure. However, Matt is a person I will follow, support, and always believe in because he is truly for the people. I have three children in the Minnesota education system right now and Matt Little has supported equitable funding for education across the state. He voted for a 2% increase on the per-student formula for education. He also co-authored a bill to increase mental health professionals in schools. He has also co-authored bills securing health care, insulin, and low-cost prescription drugs. Those are the true facts on how he is for the people. I have never known a senator in my community until now. Many others in our community can say the same thing about Matt Little. He is for real. I thank him for his hard work. Stay strong for the people of District 58!
Janice Differding
Lakeville
