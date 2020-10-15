To the editor:
Sen. Matt Little is seeking re-election, and I look forward to casting my vote for him again.
Little is open and honest. He never shies away from a tough question, and he answers authentically. He continuously updates us on his efforts at the Capitol, and he works across the aisle to move things forward.
I fully believe that Little wants what’s best for all of us, and he shows that in his accessibility. He explains why he plans to vote a certain way on any bill, and I certainly appreciate that candor. Through his years of representing and working for the city of Lakeville, Little has made every effort to improve our community.
But beyond that, Senator Little is a decent guy. Every campaign he commits to keeping it positive and not entering into a smear war. Outside money from the state of Virginia is funding attack ads against him, but he’s not going to go there. He never does.
I hope you join me in sending Senator Little back to the Capitol. It’s where he belongs.
Amy Solinger
Lakeville
