We are facing rapid changes in our community and our justice system is struggling to cope with the rise in crime. We need someone who has lived here and understands all these complex issues. The individual who is elected as Dakota County attorney must not only be well versed in Minnesota law, but also the local political system.
Matt Little, who is a longtime resident of our county, is an excellent candidate for Dakota County attorney. Matt is an experienced public servant. He has served on the Lakeville City Council, was elected as mayor of Lakeville for several terms, and then later was elected as a state senator. As a state senator, he focused on reducing insulin prices, creating accessible transportation for the disabled, and reducing gun violence.
Looking at his legal career, Matt graduated magna cum laude from the University of Minnesota and he has extensive legal experience in the public and private sectors. In the past, he has worked at the Dakota County Attorney’s Office; Sieben Carey; and Klemp & Stanton. At present, he is a sole practitioner and focuses on general litigation, personal injury, and insurance claim denials.
Matt has the experience, skill, and dedication needed to be a force for change in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office. Please consider voting for Matt in the general election.
