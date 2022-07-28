To the editor:
I believe we need new leadership in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, someone with a proven record of identifying problems and creating solutions while taking the steps to bring people together and form consensus along the way.
Matt Little is my choice for Dakota County attorney. He has shown leadership and an understanding of what it takes to get the job done throughout his time as mayor of Lakeville and state senator representing southern Dakota County. He’s worked with folks of all stripes at every level and found common ground to keep our communities safe and thriving.
The old “lock ‘em up” mentality has been proven to not reduce crime, Matt’s criminal justice philosophy of dealing with the whole person and not just the crime committed will lead to a safe Dakota County for everyone. Cooperation between police and community cannot be effective if there is no trust. Among many efforts to enhance public safety, Matt helped secure funding for the Dakota County Safety and Mental Health Alternative Response Training (SMART) Center, a facility that will foster collaboration between law enforcement, the people they serve and other dedicated parties. Matt will continue this collaborative effort to reduce crime and invest the correct resources by bringing people together to tackle the issues that face Dakota County.
Let’s bring back some common sense to public safety by prioritizing diverting nonviolent issues to other professionals, while focusing police time and resources for more serious threats to the safety of our community.
Matt Little is the person to get that done. That’s why I’ll be voting Matt Little for Dakota County attorney in the Aug. 9 primary.
Mary Nehring
Hastings
