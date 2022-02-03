I recently heard the good news that Matt Little will be running for Dakota County attorney. Matt is a hard-working public servant. More than hard-working, Matt is experienced and effective. He has served as mayor of Lakeville and in the Minnesota Senate. In both positions, he has made life better for his constituents – which is, after all, the gold standard for public service.
As Lakeville’s mayor he worked with law enforcement to reduce crime in the city. One of his major accomplishments was to secure funding for an electronic crimes lab to better protect children and seniors. As mayor, Matt oversaw and managed Lakeville’s growth, helping it become one of the fastest growing Twin Cities suburbs.
In the state Senate, Matt was among the very few who was able to depoliticize and make bipartisan progress on some of the most polarizing issues. For example, he built bipartisan support on a bill to require background checks on firearm purchases and authored a bill to bring the SMART Center to Dakota County. This bill passed and now there is a resource in our county to help train law enforcement to de-escalate and handle mental health crisis calls.
One trend people will notice in these accomplishments is working with law enforcement to make Lakeville and Dakota County a safer place for all of us. I’m confident that as county attorney, Matt Little will focus on data driven results that will bring safety and justice for all.
I encourage everyone reading this to learn more about Matt. I’m sure you’ll discover he will make a great county attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.