To the editor:
I am writing to support the re-election of Sen. Matt Little. It has long been my opinion that if someone is doing a good job, they should be encouraged to do more. Minnesota has and will continue to benefit from Senator Little’s experience and character. He has built relationships and studied the complexities of key issues in the Senate and the communities he serves.
Matt was well respected as the mayor of Lakeville and has gone on to invest himself in the Senate District 58 and Minnesota. Matt is well liked because of his genuine interest in others, his earnest desire to serve, his bright mind and his affable personality.
I have served on social-service, health-care, public relations and education boards for many years and have facilitated consensus building and strategic planning across the state. Through those experiences I have learned to identify the characteristics of effective and dynamic leadership. I believe Matt possesses those characteristics.
I have already cast my vote for Matt Little and encourage readers to do the same.
Shari Prest
Lakeville
