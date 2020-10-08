To the editor:
Recent letters to the editor have sung the praises of two candidates for the District 58 senate seat – Matt Little and Zach Duckworth. Both have solid experience and backgrounds showing strong commitment and service to their communities. Little’s campaign, however, abides by the Clean Campaign Contract, a contract of integrity Duckworth chooses not to follow. Instead, Duckworth remains complicit in the negative and deceptive misinformation spread about his opponent through numerous political ads.
As a voter, I value transparency, honesty, and clear communication of a candidate’s priorities and policy, characteristics reflected in the Clean Campaign Contract guidelines. If Duckworth will not adhere to these standards during his campaign, how can we expect him to represent us with integrity if elected? Little has proven his integrity and has shown he does not mislead through fear and negativity. Little has lived up to his word and recently denounced an attack ad placed about his opponent.
Voters deserve this high standard in our elected officials. How candidates run their campaigns is indicative of how they will lead if we select them to represent us. Through his words and his actions, Matt Little continues to earn my respect and my vote.
Jean Abbott
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.