To the editor:
This year’s election has significant implications for our communities and schools. I respectfully ask my fellow citizens to consider Matt Little’s leadership, experience, ideas, positions that support both parties, and how he works with all for the common good despite whatever differences may exist.
Working together to develop cost effective solutions builds and maintains strong businesses, and safe communities and schools. Matt Little has demonstrated his ability to lead and he has proven experience to represent our communities. He has worked with those who have different affiliations for the benefit of our communities. He has been a voice for all our citizens. Matt Little engages citizens, business owners, local civic and government leaders to better understand their situations as he advocates for their needs. He is clear about what he does or does not support. I encourage Senate District 58 residents to join me in voting for Matt Little in his reelection to the State Senate.
Kathy Lewis
Lakeville
