To the editor:
I am writing in response to letters by Jim Beers and Nate Rein in the June 18 issue. Both of the gentlemen are critical of liberal DFL state Sen. Lindsey Port, District 56. I wholeheartedly agree with both of them as they point out that Port doesn’t, in effect, listen to her constituents. Mr. Rein correctly notes that Port should do more listening. Unfortunately, that is the same problem we’ve had with Democrat administrations since time immemorial.
I live in House District 56A. My state representative, Jess Hanson of the DFL, admits in a June 4 article that her entree into politics was to legalize the drug marijuana, and it has become her apparent mission in office. She admits, rather proudly, I thought, that she had been a marijuana user for the past 20 years and has been passionate about legalizing pot for “a long time.” Seems to me that possession of pot has been illegal for those 20 years. I guess those of us in District 56 can soon sit home, toke on a joint, get high and not be concerned that we’re not listened to anyway.
I’ve never met Beers and Rein, but I’m sure we’d have much to discuss should we meet.
CHUCK ERICKSON
Burnsville
