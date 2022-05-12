I have been reading the Sun Thisweek and am saddened to see regulations around liquor store proximity being challenged in the city of Burnsville. While the law is restrictive to those hoping to open a liquor store or sell liquor, this regulation is important for public health and safety.
The proximity of liquor stores to schools, child care centers, and in general a high density of liquor stores in Minnesota is shown to increase violence in those areas. It also exposes youth to toxic alcohol advertising which predisposes them to underage drinking and addiction later in life. Proximity of liquor stores at the age of 14 is a predictor of alcohol use in early adolescence. Neighborhoods with a high density of liquor stores have more alcohol consumption, binge drinking and alcohol related harm (Seid et.al, 2018). Over-concentration of outlets leads to higher levels of violence, injury, and crime (Grubesic & Pridemore, 2011). I would argue to maintain the current regulations in Burnsville.
This law is also best for neighborhood liquor stores. It decreases competition and protects small business. As Burnsville council members said, the current proximity limitations allow for police to maintain safety around liquor stores.
It’s important to know that alcohol is a widespread issue in the USA and Minnesota. The issue of alcohol in our state goes beyond the regulation of proximity of liquor stores but is a major health concern. Excessive drinking was responsible for 1 in 10 deaths among working adults-ages 20-64 (CDC, 2021). In Minnesota, 20% of adults report binge drinking in 2021 (eighth highest in the USA), showing Minnesota’s alcohol problem (America’s Health Rankings, 2021). Many are affected by alcohol. MDH (2022) says that excessive alcohol use can lead to harms like motor vehicle injuries, violence, heart disease, cancer, alcohol poisoning, and poor birth outcomes. This issue affects many.
I urge readers to evaluate their own drinking habits and reflect if reducing liquor regulation is a safe, healthy option. Mileage between liquor stores adds a barrier to accessibility and decreases alcohol usage. This will help decrease the burden of alcohol.
