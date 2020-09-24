To the editor:
Terry Lind is one of the first people I met when our family moved to Lakeville 14 years ago; he was serving as the principal of Lakeview Elementary School. We were in uncharted territory as we were newcomers to the community, to the state, and to the country. As a seasoned teacher himself, Terry made sure our son had everything he needed to feel confident and successful in his new school. Our son arrived at school tentative and very scared, but by day three had the confidence to walk through the doors of the school by himself. Terry frequently made sure he was doing well and our son knew that Terry’s door was always open, as did we. It was clear that Terry had built and fostered a school community that focused and valued deep partnerships with staff, teachers, parents, students and the community as a whole. When Terry retired it was a blow.
When Terry chose to run for School Board in 2012 it was an outstanding piece of news. Terry could have outright retired, but once again he felt the call to serve the District 194 community as he has done for most of his life. Terry’s voice has been constant for families, and his understanding of the education system is second to none. It is true now, as it was when our family first moved here, that Terry’s door is always open, an email is always responded to, and a phone call always returned. I am immensely proud of Terry Lind and his commitment to our community, families, students and schools, and I am thrilled to support him for reelection to the District 194 School Board.
Christine Preston
Lakeville
