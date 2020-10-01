To the editor:
I’ve known Terry Lind since my family and I moved to Lakeville in 1992 when I was hired to be a principal for Lakeville Area School District 194. Terry and I were principal colleagues during the mid-1990s and early 2000s growth years as well as the challenging budget cut years that followed. I always found through the good times and the difficult times Terry consistently kept the students of Lakeville as his focus and priority in all decisions. In my opinion Terry Lind has done the same throughout his two terms on the District 194 School Board.
As a Lakeville teacher, principal and now School Board member Terry Lind has always demonstrated his sincere willingness to listen, work collaboratively, solve challenges and celebrate successes. I’m voting for Terry Lind and hope you will also.
Richard Oscarson
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.