To the editor:
My wife and I both enthusiastically support Terry Lind for Lakeville Area School Board. We have found him to care about all students, thoughtfully study issues and make himself available to all sides.
We know of no one who has had such an incredible connection to the school district as Terry. He has been a teacher, a principal, a school board member and a parent and grandparent of students in Lakeville schools. This depth of understanding from many perspectives make him a truly remarkable choice for School Board member.
Diane has had the privilege to work for Terry when he was a principal and she was both a classroom and a special education teacher for approximately two decades. She appreciated his dedication and commitment to providing a quality education for every student.
I have known Terry for over four decades and appreciate his understanding of education issues. I have first-hand experience working on both curriculum and facilities issues with the district. That’s how I know that Terry is an important contributor on the School Board.
Diane and I am are pleased to support Terry Lind for reelection. We know because of his character and experience that when residents vote for Terry, they can be confident that he will do a great job advocating that our students get the quality education they deserve.
Rick and Diane Krueger
Lakeville
